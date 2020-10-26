Manhunt underway in Orange County after home break-in, robbery

Only one person was home when the break-in took place. The resident was assaulted, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Police across Orange County are looking for a suspect wanted after a break-in and robbery at a home.

The break-in happened around 10 a.m. near Inez Street in Orange County, Orange County Sheriff's Office Detective Joshua Lockett said.

An officer spotted the suspect's car and chased the car near FM 408, where two suspects jumped out of the car, he said.

Police took one suspect into custody, but deputies and other law enforcement agencies are still looking for the other suspect.

Only one person was home when the break-in took place. The resident was assaulted, but their injuries are not life-threatening, Lockett said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will release the name of the suspect who is in custody after he is arraigned.

Both Orangefield ISD and Bridge City ISD were notified about police activity near schools.

Orangefield ISD officials said in a statement that the district is monitoring the situation and there is no threat to schools.

Bridge City ISD officials said in a Facebook post that there is a situation with fugitives near FM 408 and Bessie Heights Road. No schools were affected by the manhunt, but the district took steps to keep both staff and students safe, the post said.