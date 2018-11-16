PORT ARTHUR — A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in Port Arthur by several armed men.

The two were sitting in a car in the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive waiting for a friend to come from the home to their car when they were robbed according to a release fro the Port Arthur Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday several armed men approached the man and woman, forced them from the car at gunpoint and then stole cash from them along with the car the release said.

No one was injured and the car was found not long after the robbery.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

From a Port Arthur Police news release...

