BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and woman were shot near downtown Beaumont late Sunday night. 

Beaumont Police officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies near the intersection of McFaddin Avenue and Forrest Street at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, September 1. 

Witnesses at the scene told officers a tall, thin man wearing a mask got out of the backseat of a white 4-door sedan and started shooting at several people.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. 

Beaumont Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). 

