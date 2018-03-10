HOUSTON — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a west Houston motel, police confirm.

The double shooting was reported at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn on W. Sam Houston Parkway at Westheimer.

Police say a man forced his way into a motel room where a woman and her 4-year-old son were staying. The son ran to the front desk to tell an employee that the man shot his mom, but when the employee went up to the room no one answered the door.

West side officers advise that an adult female and adult male are dead at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/bSmgBVJuxv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 3, 2018

Police arrived and found both the man and woman dead.

Investigators say it appears to be a case of murder-suicide, and the man died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they spent Tuesday looking for the man who they believe did this. They explained they had received a call from a military base in California about concern for one of their servicemen who they believe was here in Houston.

Investigators said the man had been posting some disturbing things on social media and needed to be on suicide watch.

Police say they’re unsure the exact relationship between the trio, but they say the man and woman were romantically involved.

The young boy was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released by police.

