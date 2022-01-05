Man, woman arrested after narcotics, guns seized during Orange County drug bust

Detectives found more than 4 grams of cocaine and heroin, more than 100 grams of Adderall, and two guns.

ORANGE, Texas — A man and woman are behind bars after law enforcement officials found narcotics and firearms during an Orange County drug bust.

The City of Orange Narcotic Division and West Orange Police Department used a narcotics search warrant at a home Wednesday in the 1100 block of 9th Street in Orange.

Detectives found more than 4 grams of cocaine, more than 4 grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of Adderall, and two guns.

Richard Earl Thomas, 32, and Markeira Hebert, 30, were arrested at the home. Thomas was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

They are both charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School for cocaine, which is a first-class felony.

Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School for the heroin, which is a first-class felony.

Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School for the Adderall, which is a first-class felony.

