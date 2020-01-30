BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend more than 17 years behind bars after police say he fired shots during a drug-related home invasion, hitting his pregnant girlfriend and 1-year-old son.

Anthony Madrid pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He's been sentenced to a total of 207 months in prison.

On Jan. 24, 2019, police were called to a house in the 8700 block of Newfield Lane about a home invasion linked to an 'on-going feud involving narcotics and illegal activity' according to a Jan. 2019 news release from Beaumont Police.

Investigators said Madrid used an 'AK style rifle' to fire shots, which struck his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend and 1-year-old.

After the suspects from the break-in left, investigators said Madrid called 911 and drove his girlfriend and child to a Beaumont hospital.

Madrid gave conflicting statements to police about the shooting and his lengthy criminal history, leading detectives to suspect the home invasion stemmed from some type of narcotics or other illegal activity.

Police worked with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the DEA to investigate.

Madrid has also served state jail sentences for drug possession and was on parole at the time of the home invasion.

A search of the home turned up two cases of promethazine, about 1.5 kilos of cocaine, a large amount of cash and four guns, two of which were stolen.

He was arrested hours after the shooting.

