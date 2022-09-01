Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday

A felony charge of "evading arrest with previous convictions" is expected to be added to the charges he is already wanted for.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants.

On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After identifying both the driver and passenger the trooper learned that the passenger, Christopher Lee Jones, 37, was wanted on several warrants including two felonies the release said.

Jones ran away from the trooper as he attempted to arrest him and has not yet been found.

He is described as a 5'9" tall, white man with brown hair and hazel eyes and may currently have facial hair. DPS released a 2018 mugshot of Jones with the news release.

A felony charge of "evading arrest with previous convictions" is expected to be added to the charges he is already wanted for.

His warrants include charges for a probation violation for assault, evading arrest with a previous conviction, both felony offenses and one misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information on where Jones might be you're asked to call the Lufkin DPS Communications center at 936-699-7340.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

