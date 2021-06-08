Police identify suspect wanted on murder warrant for homicide at Port Arthur apartment complex

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department are reaching out to the Southeast Texas community to help locate a 26-year-old man wanted for a murder warrant.

The warrant was issued to Marcarius Jarvis Gerard, 26, for a homicide that happened on May 27, 2021 at the Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur.

The victim, who police have identified as Steve Summerville, was shot several times at the Port Arthur apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about Gerard to contact local law enforcement agencies.

Contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

