BEAUMONT, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a pregnant Beaumont mother in 2017 is set to be sentenced on Monday.

Kera Teel, 19, was shot in June 2017 during a robbery.

Corey Spencer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Teel's death. The baby she was carrying also died following the shooting.

It happened at Sienna Trails Apartments in Beaumont.

There were two others involved, but investigators said Spencer admitted to being the one who pulled the trigger.

Spencer was 14 years old on the day Teel was shot. He's now 17.

Spencer faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison.

Dustin Bernard received 50 years in prison on Dec. 2 for each of two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors say they never believed Bernard was the one that pulled the trigger, but provided the motivation, gun and transportation for the crimes.

As part of the plea deal prosecutors agreed to drop the charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder, theft by possession and deadly conduct.

He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

The plea agreement was agreed upon after prosecutors talked to the victim’s family and to detectives. Prosecutors said all sides felt this was a satisfactory solution.

Co-defendant Johnny Phifer, who was 15 at the time of the crime, has not yet gone to trial. His trial is expected within the next month.

