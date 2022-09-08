Man tells police multiple people shot at him in Orange, gets arrested for public intoxication

Police said Donald Wofford smelled like alcohol and could not keep his story straight.

ORANGE, Texas — A man who told police he was shot at by multiple people was arrested and now faces a misdemeanor and felony charge.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Orange Police responded to the 1400 block of 15th Street after receiving a call about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they were sent to a Shell gas station in the area. When officers got to the gas station, a woman told them she saw a truck driving recklessly on 14th Street, according to a Orange Police Department release.

Officers went to 14th Street and found a silver 1999 Chevy Silverado with Louisiana license plates in the front yard of a residence at the intersection of 14th Street and Sholars Avenue. A 12News crew at the scene saw bullet holes in the Silverado.

Further down the road, in the 1300 block of Sholars Avenue, police found Donald Wofford. Wofford had a small cut on his left eyebrow that was bleeding, according to the release.

Wofford told police he had been shot at by several unknown suspects while at the gas station, according to the release. Wofford said the shooting followed a disturbance he was involved in.

Police did not believe Wofford, because his story kept changing. Police claimed Wofford smelled like alcohol.

Wofford had trouble answering questions and later told police he had been drinking, according to the release.

Wofford was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, which is a misdemeanor. He was also charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony.

