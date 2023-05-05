x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect taken into custody on outstanding warrants after Friday shooting in Beaumont leaves one injured

At this time, the victim does not want to press charges.

More Videos

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants after a shooting in Beaumont Friday left one person injured. 

The shooting took place on Wyatt Street. Beaumont Police believe two people were fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. At this time, the victim does not want to press charges.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. At this time, it is unclear what the suspect is charged with.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out