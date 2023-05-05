Suspect taken into custody on outstanding warrants after Friday shooting in Beaumont leaves one injured

At this time, the victim does not want to press charges.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants after a shooting in Beaumont Friday left one person injured.

The shooting took place on Wyatt Street. Beaumont Police believe two people were fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. At this time, the victim does not want to press charges.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. At this time, it is unclear what the suspect is charged with.

