Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in.

Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.

He is now being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $750,000 according to jail records.

He is facing an aggravated robbery charge with a $500,000 bond and a murder charge with a $250,000 bond.

Dickenson is accused of showing up with Randle Cormier, 20, at the Beaumont home of a 46-year-old man along and attempting to rob him.

Cormier and the resident got into a gunfight during the botched robbery and Cormier was hit and died later at the hospital police said. The resident was also wounded multiple times but survived.

Dickenson, who is not actually accused of shooting Cormier, was charged with murder because police say he was taking part in a felony that resulted in a death.

Under Texas law, he can be held accountable for Cormier's death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

