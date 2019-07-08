BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police may be at a dead end as they investigate a stabbing Tuesday morning on East Lucas near Concord.

It happened around 9:20 Tuesday morning.

The victim was apparently walking when he got into a fight with someone he knew. Investigators say he ended up getting stabbed, but is expected to survive.

At the hospital, the victim, refused to cooperate, so police likely won't be able to press charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.