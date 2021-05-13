Man shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Orange

Family members on the scene told 12News that the man had been robbed before being shot.

ORANGE, Texas — A man in Orange was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after being robbed and shot.

Orange Police officers were sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Lincoln Dr.at about 1:12 a.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When they arrived officers found Oscar Joseph LeBlanc, 65, in his backyard suffering from several gunshot wounds the release said.

Family members on the scene told 12News that LeBlanc had been robbed before being shot.

LeBlanc was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital the release said.

He was later transferred to a Houston hospital where he was last reported to be undergoing surgery according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

