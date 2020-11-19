21-year-old man dies 3 days after Monday night shooting in Orange

Detectives are looking for up to four suspects they believe have returned to their home state of Louisiana.

ORANGE, Texas — A Monday night shooting that left one man in critical condition has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 400 block of Knox Avenue Monday night and found Daricko Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

21-year-old Stevens, of Louisiana, was taken Monday to St. Elizabeth Hospital for surgery after being shot multiple times, according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins confirmed Thursday the 21-year-old man died as a result of his injuries. Collins said the violence was gang related. An autopsy has been ordered.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and homicide investigation, the Orange Police captain said.

Detectives are looking for up to four suspects they believe have returned to their home state of Louisiana, Enmon told 12News. Enmon said he believes all people involved, including the victim, are from Eunice Louisiana.

Orange police are working with Eunice Police Department and other police departments in that area on the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.