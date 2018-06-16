Police in Orange say a man who was shot Friday night is not cooperating with investigators.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the James Zay Roberts Apartments on Burton Street.

Officers were first made aware of the shooting when the man who was shot arrived at the Golden Triangle Emergency Center in the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange.

An Orange Police Department news release says the victim, only identified as a male, 25, has non-life-threatening injuries and he told police he did not want to file charges.

No other information about the shooting has been released as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

From the Orange Police Department...

On 06/15/2018 at 10:42 pm, officers of the Orange Police Department responded to the Golden Triangle Emergency Center at 3107 Edgar Brown in West Orange in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival Orange officers met with West Orange officers who advised that the gunshot victim had advised them that he had been shot while at 610 Burton (James Zay Roberts Apartments) in Orange. The victim, a twenty five year old male resident of Orange was suffering from a non-life threatening wound. The victim did not want to file charges and would not cooperate with the investigation. He was interviewed by a detective and then released from the Golden Triangle Emergency Center after the bullet was removed. The investigation is ongoing.

