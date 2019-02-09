PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at an apartment complex Labor Day morning.

The shooting happened at the Prince Hall Apartments in the 900 block of West 14th Street at 8:52 a.m. Monday, September 2, Port Arthur Police Officer Sgt. Lam Nguyen said in a news release. Officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Investigators are analyzing surveillance video to figure out what happened since the victim did not cooperate with police at the scene, Nguyen said.

The victim is in stable condition and was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont.

Port Arthur Police are still investigating this incident.

Shooting at Port Arthur apartments



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

