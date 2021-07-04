Investigation underway after bullet grazes man's head at gas station in Beaumont’s North End

It happened Tuesday night at Valero gas station in the 4100 block of East Lucas Drive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for answers after a bullet grazed a man's head at a gas station in Beaumont's North End, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

It happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Valero gas station in the 4100 block of East Lucas Drive. 12News crew was at the scene.

Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley tells 12News the bullet grazed the back of the man's head, and the gunshot wound is "not believed to be life threatening."

Riley also said the victim is not cooperating with police at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

