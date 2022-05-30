Man shot in face at Port Arthur apartment complex, police believe it may have been accidental

The shooting happened in early Monday morning at the Avery Trace Apartments.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police believe a shooting at a city apartment complex that left one man injured may have been accidental.

The shooting happened in early Monday morning at the Avery Trace Apartments, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. Port Arthur Police went to the complex at 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth for treatment.

An investigation led police to believe the shooting may have been an accident, but details about the shooting are still being gathered and the investigation is still ongoing.

Port Arthur Police were at the same complex late Saturday night after a man said two men, one with a gun, robbed him at the apartments.

The two incidents seem to be unrelated.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at approximately 1am, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of SH 365, Avery Trace apartment complex, in reference to a shooting. A male victim was located who had sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Preliminary investigation revealed that it might have been the result of an accident, however, details are still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing. The victim received medical treatment from St. Elizabeth Hospital. This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.