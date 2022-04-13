Man shot in parking lot of fitness center after argument over basketball game, sheriff says

The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot Wednesday in the parking lot of a Fitness Connection after an altercation erupted over a basketball game, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Highway 6.

The sheriff said the argument started inside the gym and then spilled over into the gym's parking lot. Moments later, guns were pulled out and shots were fired.

A man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times and had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight. His condition is critical.

The sheriff said deputies arrived on scene within minutes because they heard the gunshots while responding to another call in the area. But the suspects were gone by the time the deputies located the victim.

The sheriff is asking anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information that could lead to arrests to call 713-221-6000.

