Beaumont man facing federal charges after shooting a man twice over drug debt

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 34-year-old Beaumont man is facing a sentence up to life in federal prison after shooting a man twice over a drug-related debt, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Rustin Chase McKinsey, also known as “Dollar Bill,” pleaded guilty Thursday to firearms violations and federal drug trafficking charges in the Eastern District of Texas, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Documents show McKinsey shot a man twice over the same debt within about a month’s time.

On Sept. 4, 2020, Beaumont Police officers responded to a shooting at a house on Taylor Street in Beaumont. A man was found on a porch with a towel wrapped around his leg due to a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene.

The victim’s roommate told officers he was awakened by an argument between the victim and McKinsey. The witness also said he observed McKinsey fire two shots at the victim before leaving the house.

The victim said he owed money to McKinsey for methamphetamine that McKinsey sold him, the release said.

Authorities responded to another shooting at the same house on Taylor Street on Oct. 9, 2020.

When officers arrived, they found the same man from the September shooting suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the release. A .22 caliber shell casing was found at the scene, according to officials.

The victim told authorities McKinsey shot him again over the same drug debt that was owed, according to the release.

McKinsey was arrested on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, according to a 12News file story. He admitted to officers that he shot the victim both times over a drug debt, according to the release.

McKinsey is a convicted felon, authorities said. He was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County on Dec. 18, 2017.

As a convicted felon, McKinsey is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, the release said.

McKinsey faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing, the release said.

This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

