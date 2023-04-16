HPD: Man arrested after shooting at police helicopter in SE Houston

Police said the man opened fire on the chopper as HPD responded to a report of an assault at a home on Crenshaw.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was arrested after shooting at a woman and a police helicopter.

The situation started in southeast Houston in a neighborhood on Crenshaw Street near Galveston Road just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, they responded to the house after getting reports that the man was shooting at a woman. When a police helicopter arrived to survey the scene, the man started shooting at it, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

The Houston Police Department later identified the man as Lou Dstin Granados, 52. He's charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The moment he was taken into custody was caught on video.

VIDEO: A man is in custody after police say he allegedly opened fire on a woman and then a police helicopter. Officers responded to the home after a child reported a man was shooting at his mother.



Neighbors shared this video. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Mx89n10dOk — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) April 16, 2023

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots earlier in the night.

"She might have heard five, then I heard another five," a neighbor said.

He lives next door to where the shooting was happening. He didn't want to be identified but did explain what he went through.

"Pretty worried ... we didn't really know what to do ... try to stay low," he said.

The neighbor said he heard the police helicopter show up at the scene.

The man eventually surrendered.

"Nobody got hurt. That's the most important thing," the neighbor said.

