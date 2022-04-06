Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

“How do you give back the innocence of a child when you have taken it away, any ideas?"

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to crimes involving children.

Christopher Reyes will spend the next two decades in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child. Reyes was sentenced by Judge John Stevens.

“How do you give back the innocence of a child when you have taken it away, any ideas,” Judge Stevens asked Reyes in court on Wednesday.

During an impact statement, one of Reyes’ victims began to sob. She told him, “I will never forgive you.”

During testimony, it was stated that both of Reyes’ victims experienced health issues as a result of the assaults.

