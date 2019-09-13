ORANGE, Texas — The man charged with in a 2016 stabbing death in Orange was sentenced to 60 years Friday morning.

Felix Guillory Jr., 52, of Orange, was charged with the murder of 39-year-old Shane Cooper. The trial began in Orange County's 128th District Court, before Judge Courtney Arkeen back in August.

Guillory was found guilty on August 15.

DNA testing led to Guillory's indictment for the murder in 2017. Police found Cooper's body in the 500 block of North Street, in the Brownwood addition of Orange.

Guillory was indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said they believe he intentionally caused Cooper's death by cutting and stabbing him with a knife or other sharp instrument.

The person who performed Cooper's autopsy testified that he died of multiple stab wounds. He found at least 28 cutting or stab wounds on Cooper's head, face, chest, back, arms, hands and neck. The stab to his neck severed his carotid artery.

He also testified Cooper had a bite mark on his back. The toxicology report revealed Cooper had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

A DNA analyst confirmed the defendant's DNA was on the bloody knife found in the victim's vehicle and on the victim's wedding ring found at the scene.

