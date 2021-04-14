Man sentenced to 50 years for involvement in Port Arthur home invasion

Timothy Lewis, 35, was sentenced by a jury for a 2019 aggravated robbery in a Port Arthur townhome.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man from the Beaumont area has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his involvement in an aggravated robbery, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy Lewis, 35, was sentenced by a jury for the July 22, 2019 aggravated robbery in a Port Arthur townhome.

One victim, a man, approached his home to enter on July 22, around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

The victim was then forced inside the home at gunpoint and ordered to lie face down on the floor while four masked suspects stole items from the apartment, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

During the robbery, the victim's girlfriend hid in the bathtub and called 911. Port Arthur Police officers arrived at the home while the four men were still there.

Jorden Spiller of Beaumont, Caleb Broussard of Houston and Timothy Lewis of Winnie were arrested after the late night home invasion.

The three suspects ran out of separate doors of the home. Lewis was caught by officers as he ran away from the home. Another suspect was stopped by officers as he sped away from the home in a car.

And the third suspect, Caleb Broussard, was captured by police immediately after he opened a door to the home. Broussard plead guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on February 18, 2020, for his involvement in the robbery.

