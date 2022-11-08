Man sentenced to 5 years after 2019 shooting outside Port Arthur Tiger Mart left victim injured

Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next five years in prison after a 2019 shooting outside of a store left one man injured.

Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting outside a Port Arthur Tiger Mart.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a September 2019 newscast about the shooting.)

The shooting happened on September 16, 2019. Port Arthur Police responded to a Tiger Mart shortly after 1:30 p.m. after receiving calls about shots being fired, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The store is located at 8149 9th Avenue.

While on their way to the scene, officers were told someone had been shot in the stomach, and the suspect was still inside the store with a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim holding his stomach. Officers approached the front door of the store and found Thomas lying on the floor with his hands out.

The store owner told police a gun was in Thomas' pocket, according to the affidavit. Police put Thomas in handcuffs and found a gun in Thomas' front pocket.

The victim's girlfriend, who is also Thomas' sister, was at the scene. She told police she and the victim pulled up to the store and the victim went in, when Thomas came from around the corner and started yelling at her to get out of the car.

She then said the victim heard the screaming and went outside to try and get Thomas away from her. She stated Thomas then fired one round, hitting the victim in the stomach, according to the affidavit.

