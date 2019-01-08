ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's stepfather in Vidor two years ago.

Keenan LeDoux was found guilty of murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 45 years.

Investigators said LeDoux shot his girlfriend's stepfather, Paul Goldsmith, on July 4, 2017 in Vidor.

Testimony began on Monday in LeDoux's trial, which was held in the Orange County 163rd District Court.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Carla Street in Vidor.

Investigators said LeDoux shot Goldsmith around 8 p.m. after a family dispute according to a 12News file story.