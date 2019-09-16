ORANGE, Texas — A 32-year-old Orange man will be serving up to 36 years in prison for the death of a Groves man and a 2-year-old girl after he struck a broken-down car along an Interstate 10 access road in Orange County in 2018.

Stevan Shonn Smith, of Orange, was sentenced Monday afternoon to 18 years in prison for each of two charges of intoxication manslaughter and 20 years for each of three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith pleaded guilty to all five charges and was sentenced in 128th District Court before Judge Courtney Arkeen.

The two 18-year sentences will run consecutively and the three 20-year sentences will run concurrently.

Smith must serve at least half of each of the 18-year sentences so he will not be eligible for parole for at least 18 years. All of the sentences imposed are the maximum sentences.

Pedro Jose Soza-Orozco, 46, of Groves, was helping the 2-year-old girl’s father, Steafan Horne, Jr. 26, of Louisiana, with the family’s broken down Saturn passenger car along the eastbound IH-10 access road near FM 1135 in May 2018.

Smith was driving a Ford F-250 pickup eastbound when he struck the Saturn killing Orozco and the 2-year-old girl, who was in the backseat of the Saturn according to file stories.

Orozco had pulled his truck in front of the Saturn and was attempting to attach a tow-chain to the car when it was rear-ended by Smith’s pickup.

The girl’s mother, who was a passenger in the Saturn, was seriously injured in the wreck.

Smith’s pickup flipped after the wreck injuring him and his young daughter, who a passenger in his truck.

Horne, who witnessed the wreck, and the 2-year-old girl’s mother, both made victim impact statements at the sentencing.

Smith was also fined $1,000 for each charge for a total of $5,000.

This was Smith’s third DWI conviction.

In 2013 Smith received one year probation for a DWI charge in Port Arthur and in 2014 he received two years probation for a DWI charge in Jasper County.