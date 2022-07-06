Man sentenced to 35 years after admitting to sexually abusing girl since she was 11

If Jorge Angel Davila completes his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 34-year-old man will spend the next 35 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a girl since she was 11 years old.

Jorge Angel Davila pled guilty to sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office release. Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree felony, and sexual assault is a second-degree felony.

The victim’s mother found information on her phone that suggested Davila had been sexually abusing her. The victim told her mother the abuse started when she was 11.

The victim’s current age and name will not be released to protect her identity.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam. She gave more information about the abuse while being interviewed at a child advocacy center in Hidalgo County.

Davila admitted to having a “relationship” with the girl. If Davila completes his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced July 6, 2022 that Jorge Angel Davila, 34, pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault, a first-degree felony and Sexual Assault, a second-degree felony. Judge Raquel West sentenced Leblanc to thirty-five (35) years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in accordance with a plea agreement.

The victim’s mother located information on the victim’s cell phone indicating the defendant had been sexually abusing the victim. The victim confirmed the abuse had been ongoing since she was 11. The Defendant admitted to carrying on a relationship with the child. The victim was seen for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was interviewed at a Child Advocacy Center in Hidalgo County, where she further detailed the abuse.

The case was investigated by Detective Cody Perkins of the Nederland Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tatiana Zelezniak of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

If Davila completes his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.