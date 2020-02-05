Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder

Ronny Carey was charged with murder after human remains were found in an Orange County home.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison after the remains of a 40-year-old man were found in an Orange County home in 2020.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a February 5, 2020 newscast.)

Ronny Carey Jr. was sentenced to prison time after he pled guilty to the murder of Ryan Michael Sullivan. Carey's trial was set to begin on Monday, but he pled guilty Friday.

Carey was already in custody on an unrelated charge when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for him in 2020.

Sullivan's remains were found in January of 2020.

On Friday, January 24, 2020, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation after a patrol deputy recieved a tip. It is unknown, what the patrol deputy learned when he got the tip.

The investigation led to to the execution of search warrant on Monday, January 27, 2020, at a residence on FM 1136 in Orange County. The search continued through Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Sullivan's remains were found during the search. A judge arraigned Carey on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020.

