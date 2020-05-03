JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson County jury sentenced a 50-year-old man to 27 years in prison after he assaulted a victim who spent five to six days in a medically induced coma.

Maurice Ernest Berry III was found guilty of aggravated assault family violence in a half an hour of deliberation according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. In the punishment phase of the trial, the prosecution showed five past felony convictions to the jury.

This elevated the punishment to a habitual offender with a possible punishment of 25-99 years of life in prison.

Prosecutors said Berry was found at Live Oak and Grand during an investigation into the situation in the 3000 block of Silver in Beaumont on August 7, 2019.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release:

On August 7, 2019, the Beaumont Police Department was investigating a victim of aggravated assault family violence on Silver Street in Beaumont, Texas. Officer Andrew Fitzer arrived on the scene and assisted the victim as other officers arrived. Officers located the defendant at Live Oak and Grand. The victim was seriously wounded and was hospitalized in a medically induced coma for five to six days.

After four hours of further deliberation, the jury sentenced Berry to 27 years in a Texas prison. The jury did not assess a fine. The defendant will have to serve a minimum of 13 and a half years for eligibility for parole. The judgment includes an affirmative finding of family violence.

Prosecutor Jimmy Hamm would like to thank the Beaumont Police Department for how professionally they handled this matter. Officers Andrew Fitzer and Detective Charla Phillips did an outstanding job testifying and exemplified the type of professionalism we demand from our public servants

