Man sentenced to 25 years for drug possession after Beaumont Police found PCP in his pocket in 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old man's prior convictions may have played a role in his 25-year prison sentence after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

State District Judge Buddie Hahn accepted a jury verdict and sentenced Jeremiah Jerome Walker to 25 years in prison, according to a Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office release. Walker's sentence is in relation to a 2020 incident.

On June 27, 2020, Beaumont Police Department patrol officers responded to a call about a man who was walking around an apartment complex intoxicated. The man was later identified as Walker, according to the release.

Officers said when they got to the scene, Walker was "slow to respond." They believed he was showing signs that he was under the influence of PCP.

Police later found a Scope bottle with a yellow liquid in Walker’s pocket, according to the release. Officers believed the yellow liquid was PCP.

The substance was sent to the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab and confirmed to be Phencyclidine, PCP, weighing over 7 grams.

Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Due to his prior convictions, Walker faced a habitual offender felony punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

The jury deliberated for under an hour before returning a verdict of 25 years.

From a Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office release:

