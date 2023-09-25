x
Crime

Jefferson County man sentenced to 25 years after being found guilty of child sex crimes

Hershel Obey was first arrested in 2020 by Port Arthur police after over a week of searching.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County man Hershel Obey, 30, has been sentenced to 25 years Monday afternoon.

A jury in Jefferson County found Obey guilty of child sex crimes Friday evening.

Obey was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Once he is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender.

He had since he had four outstanding warrants for sexually assaulting a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and another sexual assault charge. 

His punishment was determined Monday September 25, 2023.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

