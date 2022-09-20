Man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman

Daniel MacGinnis surprised the court when he changed his plea this afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988.

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began Tuesday, September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a September 15, 2022 newscast.)

MacGinnis did not explain why he changed his plea after the trial started, but did mention that he did not want to embarrass the family. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison following the plea.

If MacGinnis had continued with the trial and was found guilty, he would have faced 15 years to life in prison.

MacGinnis is already serving a life sentence out of Tyler County on a felony in possession case and also 99 years for possession. Those sentences are unrelated to the 20 years he will now serve.

During day one of the trial, prosecution started opening statements by talking about pieces of clothing Jacobs was wearing when her body was found.

Jacobs' clothing was given to crime lab in Houston in 2019 to be analyzed for a DNA profile, something that was not available in 1988 when the investigation began. Prosecutors believe the evidence will be central to the state's case.

MacGinnis’ defense attorney did not talk about the evidence in their opening statements. However, they did bring Jacob’s character into question.

On day two of testimony, police officers took the stand. They testified on MacGinnis' past criminal history, hoping to show a pattern.

MacGinnis has a lengthy criminal history that stretches across the US. He was convicted for sexual assault in 1988 in Texas.

MacGinnis was also convicted of 'rape by force' in California in 1990 and attempted aggravated kidnapping in Texas in 2004.

An investigation into Jacobs' death began in 1988. Jacobs did not return home from a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern in Hardin County in early October of 1988.

Jacobs' body was found on October 6, 1988 in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Her death was listed as a “probable homicide.”

Jacobs had injuries to her head and face. An autopsy later determined she drowned

The Texas Rangers, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department intensely investigated Jacobs’ death. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators identified MacGinnis as a suspect.

Texas Rangers interviewed MacGinnis in California. He claimed that he was not involved in Jacobs’ death, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.

Further investigation did not show that Jacobs and MacGinnis had been in contact with each other. The case previously went cold due to a lack of evidence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.