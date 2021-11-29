Driver sentenced to 7 years for hitting woman in Beaumont, leaving scene

Cyrus Arion hit a woman at the intersection of Gulf and Weiss in Beaumont in March 2020 according to court documents.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont driver was sentenced to seven years in prison for leaving the scene after hitting a woman with his vehicle in March 2020.

Cyrus Arion was charged after hitting the woman at Gulf St. and Weiss St. in Beaumont on March 27, 2020.

The woman was paralyzed due to the crash according to her court testimony. She testified via internet on Monday morning at his sentencing.

The woman was lying face down in the road when an officer arrived according to a probable cause affidavit. Eye witnesses said the woman was hit by Arion, who was driving a 2009 Honda Accord, according to the document.

He was arrested and charged after the crash.

