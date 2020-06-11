19-year-old sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse of a child

He will not be eligible for parole and will serve every day of his 25-year sentence.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old man is headed behind bars after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to Orange County Assistant District Attorney Bard Anderson.

Zachary Thomas Baker entered a plea deal Thursday before Judge Courtney Arkeen of the 128th District Court.

Baker will not be eligible for parole and will serve every day of his 25-year sentence, according to Anderson.

“This punishment will not only protect the victim and others from further harm by the defendant, but by reaching an agreement with the defense, we were able to avoid further traumatizing the victim by putting them through a trial,” Anderson said.

Baker would have faced 25 to 99 years or life if he had plead not guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and was later found guilty.

