Man robs Beaumont Subway restaurant Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man with a gun robbed a Beaumont Subway Thursday night, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The robbery happened in the 4300 block of East Lucus Drive around 9:45 p.m.

The man took an unspecified amount of cash and fled on foot, the department said.

An official said no injuries were reported, and there weren’t any customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made, according to Beaumont Police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

