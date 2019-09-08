ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A recently released prisoner from the Orange County Jail stole a fire department truck Friday morning and led police in Orange on a chase that ended south of Vidor.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. the man, whose name has not been released, was released from the Orange County Jail according to an official.

The man walked a short distance from the jail and stole a City of Fire Department pickup truck.

Police and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies chased the man along Interstate 10 to the 3900 block of FM 105 south of Vidor near Live Oaks Street where he wrecked the truck.

A spokesperson for the Orange Police Department was not immediately available.

A police department employee told 12News more information would be released by investigators at a later time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.