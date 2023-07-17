Man police say fatally shot Port Arthur mom of six now in federal custody in Beaumont awaiting hearing on Tuesday

When he was arrested he as serving part of a 3-year supervised released after serving a 63-month federal prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The man Port Arthur Police say fatally shot a woman a month ago before being caught in Louisiana with her body in his car is in federal custody in Beaumont.

Police say Eric Martin, 38, fatally shot Shekira Simpson, a mother of six, in the 28000 block of 15th St in Port Arthur Monday afternoon, June 19, 2023. They say he then went to a location in the 1600 block of Vicksburg Ave and shot Leon Davis in the back.

Davis survived and is in stable condition according to police.

Martin was arrested on an outstanding warrant by police in Lafayette, Louisiana, hours later on the same night as the shooting.

When he was arrested, Martin was serving part of a 3-year supervised released after serving a 63-month federal prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He was extradited back to Texas on June 29, 2023, according to jail records in Louisiana.

Martin has been in federal custody since being returned to Texas and faces a "preliminary revocation hearing" before Federal Magistrate Zack Hawthorn on Tuesday, July 18, 0223.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

