Houston man gets 50 years for murder after 'random' lunchtime robbery outside Beaumont restaurant

James Marshall Tucker pleaded guilty to murder and had the robbery charge dropped.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Houston man will spend 50 years behind bars for shooting and robbing a man outside a Beaumont restaurant during lunchtime.

James Marshall Tucker was facing a murder and aggravated robbery charge for a November 2020 shooting outside the China Star Buffet on Dowlen Road.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired in November 2020.)

Tucker pleaded guilty to the murder charge and had the robbery charge dropped as part of the deal. He pleaded on Wednesday morning before Judge Raquel West. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The prosecutor asked that another hearing be held next week so the victim's family could give an impact statement.

Beaumont Police said the victim was outside his vehicle on the phone when Tucker approached him on Nov. 10, 2020, to rob him. Investigators said Tucker then shot the man before leaving the scene. He was later arrested in Crowley, Louisiana on an unrelated charge.

Investigators later called it a "random act of violence" and said Tucker confessed to the crime.

