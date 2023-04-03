Man admits to bringing gun to Hamshire-Fannett High School football game, sentenced to five years probation

Dylan Kristopher Castaneda had a 9mm handgun at the game, according to police.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — A Beaumont man was sentenced to five years probation he received after admitting to bringing a gun to a Southeast Texas high school football game.

The incident happened in October 2022 at a Hamshire-Fannett High School football game. Police said several people told them a man attending the event was armed with a gun.

Officers found a man who matched the description of the suspect. This man was later identified as Dylan Kristopher Castaneda.

Castaneda had a 9mm handgun at the game, according to police.

Police arrested Castaneda and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon at a prohibited place. Castaneda pleaded guilty to the charge in 2023.

Castaneda appeared before Judge Raquel West Monday and was sentenced to five years probation.

Judge West ordered that Castaneda forfeit the weapon, and is forbidden to be on campus at any school as part of his probation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

