Burkeville man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 3 counts of sexual assault of a child

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A Burkeville man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after requesting and accepting a plea deal for three counts of sexual assault of a child.

In December of 2012, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation involving multiple girls between the ages of 6 to 14, from 2006 until 2013, according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

In 2013, 45-year-old Prentice Ray Wood of Burkeville was arrested. The Attorney General’s Office agreed to handle the prosecution of the cases.

On Feb. 28th, 2022, Wood’s trial began and 12 witnesses testified.

At the end of the trial, the jury deliberated for less than three hours and found Wood guilty.

Prior to his sentencing before the Judge, Wood requested and accepted a plea agreement of 35 years in prison, according to the release.

With the plea agreement, Wood waived his right to appeal the guilty verdict.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office news release:

