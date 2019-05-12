ORANGE, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter is back in jail after officials say he violated conditions of his bond while awaiting sentencing.

Christopher Morgan, of Vidor, was originally arrested in 2016.

A Department of Public Safety report says he was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup along Concord Street in Vidor when he struck and killed Shane Harold Rollins who was walking along the side of the road.

Test results later revealed Morgan was intoxicated and he was indicted by a grand jury.

Morgan was released on $30,000 bond until a trial date to be set. But rather than face a jury, Morgan pleaded guilty and a sentencing date was set for mid-December.

Parole officials said although he was in compliance with his bond at the time of his guilty plea, he has since violate his bond conditions.

Because of this, his bond was raised from $30,000 to $100,000, and he was re-arrested Wednesday by the DPS.

Details of his plea agreement will be released when he is sentenced.

Previously reported on Dec 28, 2016

RELATED: AFFIDAVIT: Vidor man had four Mason jars of wine before fatal collision

