Man indicted for murder, arrested in New Orleans for 2022 shooting at Orange apartment complex

Arthur Blackmon Jr. was indicted for murder in the shooting death of Richard James Williams, 42, at Cove Terrace Apartments.

ORANGE, Texas — A man accused of killing a man at an Orange apartment complex in 2022 was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, police officers were sent to the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Richard James Williams, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Precinct Three Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

On April 26th, 2023, Arthur Blackmon Jr. was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury for the murder of Williams, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

On May 4th, 2023, Blackmon Jr. was found in New Orleans and was placed in custody without incident.

He will be transported to the Orange County Jail at a later date

From an Orange Police Department news release:

