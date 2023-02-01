'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy

“All they told us was it was an attempted robbery. We don’t know what happened,” said Franklin, Freddy Salgado's brother-in-law.

KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made.

Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.

For his family, all that's left are pictures and lots of questions.

"He always enjoyed, spending time with his family, most importantly, his parents, he had extremely love for his mom and his dad," said Franklin Rodriguez, Salgado's brother-in-law. "It was a quote - unquote attempted robbery, all we know is that it was shots that was fired."

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said it was a friend who found Salgado dead in his car behind the Wingstop around 11 p.m.

“The driver’s door was open and he found his friend slumped over in the seat,” an HCSO deputy said.

Investigators said the friend came looking for Salgado because he didn't show up to a party, but his family said something doesn't add up.

“A true friend allegedly found him, would know that restaurant doesn't close until midnight,” Rodriguez said.

Salgado leaves behind a 2-year-old child and a family who said they won't give up until they learn what happened to him.

“If anybody has heard anything, saw anything, has any tips, please reach out,” Rodriguez said.

Investigators recovered two shell casings from the scene. They are also looking for surveillance video.

Salgado's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral costs. Click here for more information or to donate.