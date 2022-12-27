Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say

Investigators said the man may have been an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police.

We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they were called out to a shooting at the bar. When they arrived, they found a man laying on the ground outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was some kind of argument and fight inside the bar before the shooting, but that they're unsure if the victim was involved in the fight or an innocent bystander.

About 10 to 15 people were inside the bar at the time of the fight as the suspect was thrown out, according to police. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.