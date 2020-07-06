NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Investigators from Newton and Jasper counties are working to find out what led up to someone being run over by a pickup truck on a county road on Saturday.

The driver of the truck is in jail after a 'deceased person that had apparently been run over' was found near the Newton/Jasper county line, and 'there were also shots fired at that time' according to a release from Newton County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy has been ordered and the driver of the truck was taken to Jasper County Jail on an unrelated charge. He was questioned about the incident, and his name isn't being released.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office called Newton County on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. about a disturbance.

Investigators say it happened where County Road 3038 in Newton County meets Jasper County Road 468.

The incident may have happened in Newton County according to the release.

Both offices are still investigating.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening around 6:30pm in reference to a disturbance call that they had received. The call could possibly have taken place in Newton County. The incident occurred where Newton County Road 3038 and Jasper County Road 468 meet up. It was discovered that there was a deceased person that had apparently been run over by a pick-up truck and there were also shots fired at the time. Subject was pronounced dead at the scene by Jasper County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith. An autopsy has been called for. The person driving the truck was taken to Jasper County Jail on an unrelated charge where he was questioned and interviewed in reference to the incident. Both the deceased and the suspects names are not being released at this time. Incident is still under investigation by a joint effort of both Jasper and Newton Counties due to the exact location of the offence in question.

