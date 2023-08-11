Man issued citation, arrested on unrelated warrant after being caught burning trash in Jasper County

Officials say a man was helping a woman with her yard work and set debris, including a tire, on fire. Jasper County is under a burn ban due to the severe drought.

JASPER, Texas — A man has been arrested on an unrelated warrant after being caught setting trash on fire in Jasper County.

Jasper County is one of the Southeast Texas counties under a burn ban due to severe drought conditions.

On Friday, August 11, 2023 the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving a man setting a homeowner's yard debris, including a tire, on fire.

Neighbors informed him of the burn ban so he attempted to extinguish the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say the man had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody by Deputy Chris Wade and Deputy Larry Armstrong.

He was also issued a burn ban citation, according to officials.

Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded with a brush truck and four firefighters.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.