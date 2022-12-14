Mauriceville man indicted after allegedly hitting, killing Beaumont man with his vehicle

Max Lee Keath, 45, of Mauriceville, is charged with the murder of Christopher Matthews, 38, of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man has been indicted after being accused of hitting, killing a Beaumont man with his vehicle.

Max Lee Keath, 45, of Mauriceville, is charged with the murder of Christopher Matthews, 38, of Beaumont.

In October 2022, officers responded to The Trace at North Major apartment complex, located at 3875 North Major Drive, after receiving a call about a victim who had been hit with a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Matthews near the back of the complex suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the release.

Officers later learned Matthews called the police at 2:28 a.m. His call was regarding a noise complaint coming from a residence in the 3900 block of Cheryl Lane.

The residence is located behind the apartment complex. Before officers got to the scene, a disturbance broke out between Matthews and several other people from the residence.

During the disturbance, police believe Keath left the residence in his vehicle, drove to the apartment complex, ran over Matthews in the parking lot and fled the scene, according to the release.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene and later found and interviewed Keath.

Keath was first charged with aggravated assault. That charge was later upgraded to murder after Matthews died, according to the release.

Keath is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

