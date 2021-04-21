Man indicted on murder, aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend

As of April 21, the man accused is behind bars in Jefferson County on a bond totaling $1,650,000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed her friend.

19-year-old Dontay Barlow, of Beaumont, has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a first-degree murder charge and a second-degree aggravated assault-family violence charge.

Editor's note: The video above is from an April 6, 2021 newscast.

Barlow was arrested on Saturday, April 3, 2021 for violating a protective order, which was meant to keep his ex-girlfriend safe. He was released on a $5,000 bail the next day, police said.

According to court documents, after the couple's relationship ended last year, Barlow continued to stalk the young woman from July to September 2020. Barlow was accused of stalking and watching his ex-girlfriend and slashing her tires.

Barlow’s former girlfriend heard he was out of jail and took refuge by staying at a friend's apartment, according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Barlow went to the friend's apartment on Tuesday, April 6, and fatally shot him when he answered the door, according to Beaumont Police. He then shot his ex-girlfriend in the chest, Collins told 12News.

Beaumont Police officers were initially sent to the Timberlake Courts Apartments along Interstate 10 on April 6 around 7:15 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Witnesses told police that Barlow shot the woman and the male friend before leaving in a pickup truck.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 19-year-old man and a wounded 18-year-old woman, according to Beaumont Police.

Daniel Anres Muniz, Jr., 19, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a Beaumont hospital in stable condition.

As of April 21, 2021, Barlow is behind bars in Jefferson County on a bond totaling $1,650,000.

If you have information about a crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device